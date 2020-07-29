Radio Kerry launch Celebrate4Life fundraiser

Radio Kerry has launched Celebrate4Life, a fundraising initiative for four Kerry charities: Kerry Hospice Foundation, Comfort for Chemo, Recovery Haven and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

The two week campaign aims to celebrate the lives of those who have survived COVID-19 and those whose lives were lost to it.

Each charity will receive a profile on Kerry Today, presented by Jerry O’Sullivan.

We've partnered with @recoveryhaven @comfortforchem1 @kerryhospice & @KerryCancer for the #Celebrate4Life campaign to help raise vital funds for these four amazing charities You can donate at https://t.co/tyynENvz7N or text KERRY to 50300 to donate €4 #celebrate4life pic.twitter.com/El2Swi9ndc — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) July 28, 2020

A contribution of €10,000 has been approved by the board of Radio Kerry. The station will carry all costs associated with the initiative from marketing to administration, excluding online and SMS fees.

“We have been frightfully aware of what many people have suffered through with COVID-19 as we have been in direct contact with the frontline services,” says Tim O’Keefe, CEO.

The four charities continued working in spite of lockdown restrictions, which is why they were chosen to receive funds by the station.

Speaking to Radio Today, general manager Fiona Stack says, “Radio Kerry is happy to provide a voice for these great charities and the work they do. It’s important that as a community we continue to support individuals facing illness and their families”

Celebrate4Life will accept donations until Sunday, August 9th.