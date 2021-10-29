Louise McSharry moves on from 2FM ready for next chapter

Radio presenter Louise McSharry has announced she is leaving RTÉ 2FM after eleven years on the air.

In a post on social media, Louise thanked RTÉ for being part of the organisation, especially during her illness in 2014/2015 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The former iRadio breakfast presenter also thanked listener for their continued support and that the next chapter will be coming soon.

After eleven years on RTÉ 2FM, the time has come for me to move on. I’d like to thank RTÉ for the time I spent as part of the organisation, and particularly for the support it offered me around my illness in 2014 and 2015. I relished having the opportunity to play and support emerging Irish artists on the new music show I presented for five years, and look forward to seeing 2fm’s continued support of Irish music from the outside.

I am especially grateful for the opportunity over the last two years to create a talk show I’m really proud of. It was an immense privilege to be part of people’s lives during such a difficult time for us as a society, and I will never forget it.

Thank you so much to all the listeners for your continued support, you have made my career so far. I’m nowhere near finished yet, so hope you’ll all join me in my next chapter.