Juice FM Cork celebrates eight years of service for students

Student radio service Juice FM Cork is celebrating its eighth anniversary today.

The station has been on the air since 2014 when a state-of-the-art digital radio studio was built at the Cork College of FET – Tramore Road Campus.

The college offers one and two-year-long radio broadcasting courses – and has done so for more than twenty years.

In that time many well-known radio personalities, across the county and country, have honed their skills at the college including 96FM’s Simon Murdoch, Pearse McCarthy, Katie O’Keeffe, Emmet Dunlea and Darren Johnston; RedFM’s Ruairí O’Hagan, Jamie O’Hara and Ciara Revins and Radio Kerry’s Andrew Morrissey.

To celebrate the station’s birthday, many of these household names will recall their memories of their time studying at the college to this year’s second year radio broadcasting students, who are presenting their live weekly radio shows from the Juice FM Cork studios in the Cork College of FET- Tramore Road Campus between 8am and 9pm.

It's our 8th BIRTHDAY 🎉🎉🎉 and we're live all day on 88.7FM or on your Smart Speakers Our Freshly Squeezed Breakfast Show gets the day underway with @damiensreenan, @ColmLougheed1 and Bertie! pic.twitter.com/CYhj6U9exa — Juice Cork 📻 (@JuiceFmCork) November 24, 2022

The Radio Broadcasting (Level 6) team is led by Program Controllers Damien Sreenan & Mel Ní Chaomhánach, Music Controllers Colm Lougheed, Michael O Grady along with presenters Sean Roche, Darren Horgan. Donal Bagnall, Anne Higgins, Carmel Sheehan, Jacques de Fournaa & Darragh O’Sullivan Course Coordinator, Peter O’ Neill, is ‘delighted’ to be celebrating the 8th year of Juice FM Cork.

The Radio Broadcasting courses, which were established and then run by Mr O’Neill at the Cork College of FET – Tramore Road Campus and through the Cork ETB, have been in existence for the past 20 years. He says that he “hopes the young budding presenters on Juice FM Cork today will follow in the footsteps of those names who have gone before them”.

Before the new radio station was launched in 2014, the student station at the college was originally called CSN FM. Nowadays, Juice FM Cork, broadcasts on 88.7fm across the city every Thursday and is available online every hour of the year.

Photo: Liz Moynihan Principal with Lynda O Connor Deputy Principal and radio students Mel Ní Chaomhánach and Darragh O Sullivan.