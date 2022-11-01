Kildare’s Kfm gives 11 year old podcaster his own radio slot

Eleven-year-old Logan Kelly from Clane is to make his live radio presenting debut on Kildare’s Kfm this week.

Logan will start a four-week stint on Thursday 3rd November within the K Drive show with Paul Power from 6.30pm to 7pm for 4 consecutive Thursdays.

The fifth-class pupil of Scoil Phadraig Boys School started his own online station at the age of eight.

He currently produces his own podcast, “Logan Sounds Off” – featuring book and album reviews plus interviews.

To date, he has interviewed Mary Coughlan, Keith Walsh and many more.

It was after he interviewed Kfm’s Paul Power for the podcast that he caught the Kildare station’s attention. “We felt that such a talented young man should be shared with a larger audience so approached Logan’s mum Eimear about the possibility of Logan hosting an half hour slot for a 4 week stint”, said Kfm Programme Director Paul Power.

Logan’s parents discussed it with him and it was decided to go ahead with making his live debut on Kildare’s Kfm.

He’ll be sharing some of his favourite music with Kfm listeners for the half hour slot and is very much looking forward to it.

“Logan Takes Over” on Kfm from Thursday, November 3rd at 6.30pm.