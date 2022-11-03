RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards shortlist announced

RTÉ has announced the shortlist for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2022 with the awards evening planned for Thursday 17th November live on the radio.

The awards will feature live performances from some of this year’s nominees, celebrating Irish folk music and artists, both established and emerging.

RTÉ presenter, John Creedon will return to Dublin’s Vicar Street to present the awards ceremony in front of a live audience.

This shortlist for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2022 is:

BEST ORIGINAL FOLK TRACK

Déanamh Gaineamh / Making Sand – Pádraig Jack

Footnotes On The Map – Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler

Now You See It – Susan O’Neill

Spéir Rua – Síomha

To War – Cormac Begley

Twin – Anna Mieke

BEST TRADITIONAL FOLK TRACK

An Caoineadh – Ceara Conway

Éamonn an Chnoic – Inni-K

Róisín Dubh – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & the Irish Chamber Orchestra

Rolling in the Barrel / O’Neill’s March / Tralee Jail – Cormac Begley

The Bird in the Bush – Pauline Scanlon

The Bonnie Bunch of Roses – Séamus McGuire & Steve Cooney

Úrchnoc Chéin Mhic Cainte – Cathal Ó Curráin

BEST FOLK SINGER

Anna Mieke

Cathal Ó Curráin

Clare Sands

Junior Brother

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

Pauline Scanlon

BEST FOLK INSTRUMENTALIST

Aidan Connolly

Aisling Lyons

Alannah Thornburgh

Bríd Harper

Cormac Begley

BEST FOLK GROUP

Navá

Téada

The Alt

the olllam

The Whileaways

We Banjo 3

BEST FOLK ALBUM

B – Cormac Begley

Iníon – Inni-K

Nine Waves – Ye Vagabonds

Róisín Reimagined – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & the Irish Chamber Orchestra

The Great Irish Famine – Junior Brother

BEST EMERGING ARTIST

Aisling Lyons

Alannah Thornburgh

Cathal Ó Curráin

Ciara O’Neill

Les SalAmandas

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 will be announced on Monday 7th November. Previous winners are Christy Moore (2021), Steve Cooney (2020), Moya Brennan (2019) and Andy Irvine (2018). An artist will also be inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.ie and a television highlights programme will be on RTÉ One on Saturday 19th November at 10.50pm.