RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards shortlist announced
RTÉ has announced the shortlist for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2022 with the awards evening planned for Thursday 17th November live on the radio.
The awards will feature live performances from some of this year’s nominees, celebrating Irish folk music and artists, both established and emerging.
RTÉ presenter, John Creedon will return to Dublin’s Vicar Street to present the awards ceremony in front of a live audience.
This shortlist for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2022 is:
BEST ORIGINAL FOLK TRACK
Déanamh Gaineamh / Making Sand – Pádraig Jack
Footnotes On The Map – Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler
Now You See It – Susan O’Neill
Spéir Rua – Síomha
To War – Cormac Begley
Twin – Anna Mieke
BEST TRADITIONAL FOLK TRACK
An Caoineadh – Ceara Conway
Éamonn an Chnoic – Inni-K
Róisín Dubh – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & the Irish Chamber Orchestra
Rolling in the Barrel / O’Neill’s March / Tralee Jail – Cormac Begley
The Bird in the Bush – Pauline Scanlon
The Bonnie Bunch of Roses – Séamus McGuire & Steve Cooney
Úrchnoc Chéin Mhic Cainte – Cathal Ó Curráin
BEST FOLK SINGER
Anna Mieke
Cathal Ó Curráin
Clare Sands
Junior Brother
Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Pauline Scanlon
BEST FOLK INSTRUMENTALIST
Aidan Connolly
Aisling Lyons
Alannah Thornburgh
Bríd Harper
Cormac Begley
BEST FOLK GROUP
Navá
Téada
The Alt
the olllam
The Whileaways
We Banjo 3
BEST FOLK ALBUM
B – Cormac Begley
Iníon – Inni-K
Nine Waves – Ye Vagabonds
Róisín Reimagined – Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & the Irish Chamber Orchestra
The Great Irish Famine – Junior Brother
BEST EMERGING ARTIST
Aisling Lyons
Alannah Thornburgh
Cathal Ó Curráin
Ciara O’Neill
Les SalAmandas
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 will be announced on Monday 7th November. Previous winners are Christy Moore (2021), Steve Cooney (2020), Moya Brennan (2019) and Andy Irvine (2018). An artist will also be inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.ie and a television highlights programme will be on RTÉ One on Saturday 19th November at 10.50pm.
