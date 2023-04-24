Dave Cronin is leaving Beat 102 103 after a decade on-air

Beat 102 103 presenter Dave Cronin has announced he’s leaving the station after almost 11 years.

The Beat at Work host announced he will present his last show on Friday 28th April. He says he’s moving on from the regional youth station for new opportunities in the UK.

Commenting on his Instagram account, Dave said: “I’ve got some news to share with you.

“After almost 11 years, it’s time to say goodbye to Beat. When I joined in 2012, I gave myself six months on the station. In fact, I convinced myself that I would gain my ‘flying hours’ and take off to somewhere new. How wrong was I?..”

The presenter, who’s also a TV continuity announcer with Virgin Media Television, has been on the schedule since he was announced as host of ‘The Takeover’ in May 2012.

Most recently he’s fronted the ‘Beat at Work’ mid-morning slot, a show he’s fronted for the last four years.

The presenter continued to tell listeners on his Instagram:

“…1000’s of hours of shows later, I have literally grown up with the station and its listeners. I have had huge highs and crushing lows. I’ve made friends and foes for life. And you know what? I wouldn’t change a thing.

“My last show is next Friday 28th April, and I’m looking forward to annoying you in your car, kitchen, or workplace until I move onto my next adventure in the UK.

“Huge love x…”