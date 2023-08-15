RTÉ Radio 1 series Documentary on One returns louder than bombs

Written by Roy Martin

The RTÉ Radio 1 series Documentary on One returns soon with Louder Than Bombs: The Smiths in Ireland, Nov ’84.

The season opener on Saturday 19th of August 2023 at 2Ppm looks at the music scene of the 1980s with interviews, archival material and expert insights, produced by documentary makers David Coughlan and Donal O’Herlihy.

The next instalment will air on August 26th at 2pm on RTÉ Radio 1 and will look at polyamory, the practice where a couple encourages each other to form romantic attachments with other people.

Documentary-maker, Mary-Elaine Tynan speaks to Irish polyamorists in “What If She’s Prettier Than Me?”

See more details on all upcoming episodes on the Documentary on One page here.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

Country Music Stars to hold Appreciation Concert for Galway Radio Presenter

Steve Conway racks up 500th episode with an A-Z of Great Tracks

Dermot & Dave are going on tour of Australia with Today FM

Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Three Chords & The Truth heading to Ireland via Radio Nova

Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Ireland’s first quasi national LGBTQI+radio station hits FM

Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

Luke O’Faolain returns to Beat as new voice of Old Skool Sunday

Big ending planned for Raidió Rí-Rá weekend broadcasts

RTÉ lyric fm returns to the Phoenix Park with Bord Bia Bloom

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra