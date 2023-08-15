RTÉ Radio 1 series Documentary on One returns louder than bombs

The RTÉ Radio 1 series Documentary on One returns soon with Louder Than Bombs: The Smiths in Ireland, Nov ’84.

The season opener on Saturday 19th of August 2023 at 2Ppm looks at the music scene of the 1980s with interviews, archival material and expert insights, produced by documentary makers David Coughlan and Donal O’Herlihy.

The next instalment will air on August 26th at 2pm on RTÉ Radio 1 and will look at polyamory, the practice where a couple encourages each other to form romantic attachments with other people.

Documentary-maker, Mary-Elaine Tynan speaks to Irish polyamorists in “What If She’s Prettier Than Me?”

