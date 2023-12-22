WLR Christmas Appeal raises €100,000 for St. Vincent de Paul Society

Written by RadioToday Ireland

The WLR Christmas Appeal for St. Vincent de Paul has raised €100,000 this year.

Throughout December listeners took part in a series of events organised as part of the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of WLR and the organising committee, Aoibhin Fallon expressed gratitude, saying: “We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response from the community, businesses, and sponsors who joined hands to make this year’s WLR Christmas Appeal for St. Vincent de Paul an extraordinary success.

“The funds raised will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need during this festive season. There were events that raised thousands, like the annual Wear Red Day hosted at Flahavans in Kilmacthoas.

“We also had collections at school Christmas Concerts like at Waterford Educate together, this really is an example of the entire county coming together to make good things happen.”

St. Vincent de Paul’s mission is to alleviate poverty and provide assistance to those facing hardship this Christmas and New Year.

WLR’s Michael Byrne added: “We extend our deepest gratitude to our listeners whose support and generosity have played a pivotal role in helping us raise €100,000 for the WLR Christmas Appeal.

“Your compassion and commitment have made a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, embodying the true spirit of giving. Thank you for joining us at events and for making a positive difference. Thank you to all the schools, community groups and musicians for their support this year.”

WLR extends heartfelt thanks to all the event participants, volunteers, listeners, businesses, and corporate sponsors who contributed to the success of the WLR Christmas Appeal.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Classic Hits Radio CEO hands over cheque for €6,500 to listener

Christmas FM is back on-air raising money for 2023

Christmas FM announces launch date and special competition

Midlands 103 rebrands to Niall 103 for Niall Horan’s birthday

Radio Nova celebrates 13th birthday with party for listeners

RTÉ Radio 1 series Documentary on One returns louder than bombs

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

Country Music Stars to hold Appreciation Concert for Galway Radio Presenter

Steve Conway racks up 500th episode with an A-Z of Great Tracks

Dermot & Dave are going on tour of Australia with Today FM

Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Three Chords & The Truth heading to Ireland via Radio Nova

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra