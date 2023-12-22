WLR Christmas Appeal raises €100,000 for St. Vincent de Paul Society

The WLR Christmas Appeal for St. Vincent de Paul has raised €100,000 this year.

Throughout December listeners took part in a series of events organised as part of the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of WLR and the organising committee, Aoibhin Fallon expressed gratitude, saying: “We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response from the community, businesses, and sponsors who joined hands to make this year’s WLR Christmas Appeal for St. Vincent de Paul an extraordinary success.

“The funds raised will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need during this festive season. There were events that raised thousands, like the annual Wear Red Day hosted at Flahavans in Kilmacthoas.

“We also had collections at school Christmas Concerts like at Waterford Educate together, this really is an example of the entire county coming together to make good things happen.”

St. Vincent de Paul’s mission is to alleviate poverty and provide assistance to those facing hardship this Christmas and New Year.

WLR’s Michael Byrne added: “We extend our deepest gratitude to our listeners whose support and generosity have played a pivotal role in helping us raise €100,000 for the WLR Christmas Appeal.

“Your compassion and commitment have made a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, embodying the true spirit of giving. Thank you for joining us at events and for making a positive difference. Thank you to all the schools, community groups and musicians for their support this year.”

WLR extends heartfelt thanks to all the event participants, volunteers, listeners, businesses, and corporate sponsors who contributed to the success of the WLR Christmas Appeal.