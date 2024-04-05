Newstalk agrees new sponsorship deal with MG Motor Ireland

Newstalk has agreed a new partnership with MG Motor Ireland, who are the new sponsor of Newstalk’s primetime show, The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy.

The partnership which launched this week, runs for 12 months and sees MG named as the main show sponsor both on air and online, was brokered by IPG and Media Central.

The Hard Shoulder which is presenter by Kieran Cuddihy airs from 4-7pm every weekday.

Newstalk Presenter, Kieran Cuddihy looks at a round-up of the day’s events, interviews with the people at the centre of the stories – and a bit of craic along the way.

The deal will see MG partnering with The Hard Shoulder benefitting from the scale of the Newstalk and shows audience through a combination of show promos broadcast across the week, in-programme sponsor stings, digital display advertising, joint co-branding on social media platforms and Newstalk.com as well as a number of activations across the year.

The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy saw an increase in listenership in the latest JNLR results, with a daily audience now standing at 153,000 (up 6, 000 book on book) Show highlights are also available to listen back wherever you get your podcasts.

Newstalk Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan said, “We are delighted to welcome MG Motor Ireland on board as sponsor of The Hard Shoulder and are excited to work with them over the next year, they are the ideal fit for our evening primetime show The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy. ”

Ross McDonnell Sponsorship Director with Media Central: “We’re delighted to welcome a long standing motor brand like MG on board as sponsor of The Hard Shoulder. It’s great to be able to celebrate their centenary later in the year and link them with one of our key sponsorship properties on Newstalk as the audiences for both brands are so closely aligned. We’re looking forward to working with the teams in IPG and MG to utilise the sponsorship for some of the exciting car launches they have over the next 12 months.”

Natasha Maher Marketing & PR Manager MG Motor Ireland: “We are thrilled to partner with ‘The Hard Shoulder’ on Newstalk. As a brand that prides itself on offering high-quality, electric, and hybrid vehicles, we see ‘The Hard Shoulder’s’ diverse content and extensive reach as the perfect platform to connect with our audience. This collaboration not only allows us to engage with listeners across various interests, from politics to tech, but also supports our mission to make electric mobility a mainstream choice for all. We look forward to a successful partnership that drives forward our joint aspiration for innovation and propels us towards a future of sustainable mobility and technological advancement.”

Maura Ashe Managing Partner UM Ireland: “UM Ireland is thrilled to announce our collaboration with MG Motor and The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk, one of Ireland’s leading Drivetime Shows.

“Together, we’re excited to raise further awareness of the many advantages of embracing electric and hybrid vehicles, while deepening understanding of the benefits for driving commuters. In a fast-moving environment, that can be challenging to maintain pace with, the Hard Shoulder provides us with the perfect platform to connect with a hyper relevant audience, five days a week, fostering a clearer vision of the future of sustainable driving.”