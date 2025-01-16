Radio Days Conference benefits from Coimisiún na Meán sponsorship money

Over €330,000 has been awarded by Coimisiún na Meán to media events and activities for 2025.

In the latest round of the Sponsorship Scheme, 32 successful applications include festivals supporting animation, film and television, seminars and conferences, and awards recognising journalism and the creativity of Ireland’s audiovisual and broadcasting industries.

Radio Days Ireland has also been awarded money to operate its conference next month in Dublin, whilst University College Cork has money to produce Broadcast to Podcast: 100 years of Radio in the Republic of Ireland.

Commenting on the launch of the new Sponsorship Scheme round, Coimisiún na Meán Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “Coimisiún na Meán is committed to developing a media landscape which reflects and shapes who we are as a society.

“We believe that a vibrant, well-funded media sector is crucial to ensure that Irish audiences get to enjoy the best of Irish media.

“Our Sponsorship Scheme allows us to play an important role in supporting a wide range of media events and activities across the island of Ireland, that reflect the diversity of Irish society and recognise the creativity and innovation in media today.

“I am delighted to announce the successful applicants for our Sponsorship Scheme for 2025, and we look forward to another year of exciting events and activities which strengthen Ireland’s media landscape.’’