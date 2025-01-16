Radio Days Conference benefits from Coimisiún na Meán sponsorship money

Written by Roy Martin

Over €330,000 has been awarded by Coimisiún na Meán to media events and activities for 2025.

In the latest round of the Sponsorship Scheme, 32 successful applications include festivals supporting animation, film and television, seminars and conferences, and awards recognising journalism and the creativity of Ireland’s audiovisual and broadcasting industries.

Radio Days Ireland has also been awarded money to operate its conference next month in Dublin, whilst University College Cork has money to produce Broadcast to Podcast: 100 years of Radio in the Republic of Ireland.

Commenting on the launch of the new Sponsorship Scheme round, Coimisiún na Meán Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “Coimisiún na Meán is committed to developing a media landscape which reflects and shapes who we are as a society.

“We believe that a vibrant, well-funded media sector is crucial to ensure that Irish audiences get to enjoy the best of Irish media.

“Our Sponsorship Scheme allows us to play an important role in supporting a wide range of media events and activities across the island of Ireland, that reflect the diversity of Irish society and recognise the creativity and innovation in media today.

“I am delighted to announce the successful applicants for our Sponsorship Scheme for 2025, and we look forward to another year of exciting events and activities which strengthen Ireland’s media landscape.’’

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Today FM presenters want everyone to take half a day off on Monday

IBI welcomes the Programme for Government to support radio

New title sponsor for The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM

Classic Hits 80s radio service returns to FM for third year

Christmas FM’s annual Donation Day is taking place today

Kathryn Thomas to take over Q102 Breakfast in the new year

KCLR is lighting Up Carlow and Kilkenny to help local charities this Christmas

Full list of frequencies as Christmas FM returns for 2024 with nonstop festive songs

An Taoiseach Simon Harris cuts the ribbon on new Bay Broadcasting studios

Coimisiún na Meán awards nearly €4 million of funding under latest round of Sound and…

Coimisiún na Meán publishes updated guidelines for broadcast coverage of elections

Radio industry celebrates latest JNLR listening figures for Q3 2024 with 3.4 million…