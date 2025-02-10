Off The Ball secures national radio deal with League of Ireland for Newstalk

Off The Ball has entered into a national radio agreement with the League of Ireland to broadcast 30 live SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division matches throughout the 2025 season.

The deal ensures that a minimum of 15 of these fixtures will air on Newstalk, with live commentary and post-match analysis.

Nathan Murphy and Stephen Doyle will provide commentary for the broadcasts, with fans able to follow the live action on Off The Ball’s online platforms and during the Newstalk evening show.

In addition to the live match coverage, Off The Ball will continue to offer comprehensive League of Ireland content, including a weekly podcast, LOI Late Night on X Spaces, and analysis before and after matches on both its morning and evening shows.

The season kicks off on Friday, February 14th, with Shelbourne facing Derry City, with Off The Ball broadcasting live from Tolka Park.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball, expressed excitement over the new partnership, noting the increased interest in the League of Ireland. He highlighted the expanded coverage that will offer live commentary, pre- and post-match insights, and additional podcasts for Irish football fans.

“This deal, alongside our English Premier League rights, makes Off The Ball the home of football,” he added.

Mark Scanlon, Director of the League of Ireland, welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that the deal would enhance the league’s visibility across various platforms.

“This agreement with Off The Ball, along with recent developments with LOITV, will bring a new level of coverage and reach to fans nationwide,” he said.