Off The Ball secures national radio deal with League of Ireland for Newstalk

Written by Roy Martin
Mark Scanlon from League of Ireland (left) with Ger Gilroy, Nathan Murphy and Adrian Barry from Off The Ball pictured at the announcement that Off The Ball has signed an exclusive deal with League of Ireland which will see the radio and online broadcaster air 30 live Men's premier division matches across the upcoming season. A minimum of 15 fixtures will be broadcast on Newstalk featuring live commentary throughout as well as post match analysis. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee

Off The Ball has entered into a national radio agreement with the League of Ireland to broadcast 30 live SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division matches throughout the 2025 season.

The deal ensures that a minimum of 15 of these fixtures will air on Newstalk, with live commentary and post-match analysis.

Nathan Murphy and Stephen Doyle will provide commentary for the broadcasts, with fans able to follow the live action on Off The Ball’s online platforms and during the Newstalk evening show.

In addition to the live match coverage, Off The Ball will continue to offer comprehensive League of Ireland content, including a weekly podcast, LOI Late Night on X Spaces, and analysis before and after matches on both its morning and evening shows.

The season kicks off on Friday, February 14th, with Shelbourne facing Derry City, with Off The Ball broadcasting live from Tolka Park.

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball, expressed excitement over the new partnership, noting the increased interest in the League of Ireland. He highlighted the expanded coverage that will offer live commentary, pre- and post-match insights, and additional podcasts for Irish football fans.

“This deal, alongside our English Premier League rights, makes Off The Ball the home of football,” he added.

Mark Scanlon, Director of the League of Ireland, welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that the deal would enhance the league’s visibility across various platforms.

“This agreement with Off The Ball, along with recent developments with LOITV, will bring a new level of coverage and reach to fans nationwide,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

BBC Studios expands partnership with Digitize New Media to represent BBC podcasts in…

Record-breaking JNLR results highlight strong growth for Irish radio

Aspiring broadcasters kick off new radio and podcasting course with Beat 102-103

Christmas FM smashes fundraising target of €1 million over three years

Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner to host RTÉ 2FM Breakfast

Local radio stations get ready to provide coverage of Storm Eowyn

Bauer appoints Ben Murray as Managing Editor at iRadio

Today FM presenters want everyone to take half a day off on Monday

Radio Days Conference benefits from Coimisiún na Meán sponsorship money

IBI welcomes the Programme for Government to support radio

New title sponsor for The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM

Classic Hits 80s radio service returns to FM for third year