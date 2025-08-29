Aidan Cooney joins Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio team

Former Q102 breakfast presenter Aidan Cooney has joined Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio to present Sunday afternoons.

Aidan, who first started out on Radio Dublin in the late 1970s, has worked across many stations including ARD, Big D, Sunshine Radio, Radio Nova, Treble TR, 98FM and Q102. He became widely known in 1999 when he joined the Ireland AM team on TV3, now Virgin Media.

Speaking about his new role, Aidan said: “Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is very much on the up and I just felt it was time for a new challenge. I’m really looking forward to working with some really amazing people. All you have to do is look at their On Air talent it jumps out at you so it’s a pleasure to be joining the team on Sunday.”

Dave Kelly, Programme Director at Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, commented: “Aidan is a quality presenter and we are absolutely delighted to welcome him on board. He is a fantastic broadcaster and addition to the ever growing much loved radio station in Ireland.”

Chief Executive Kevin Branigan added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Aidan Cooney to Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. He has a warmth and relatability that connects with listeners and is a well-known household name. He’s a perfect presenter for us and I’m looking forward to him joining the team.”

Aidan will be on air every Sunday afternoon.