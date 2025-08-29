David McCullagh named new Today presenter on RTÉ Radio 1

David McCullagh will take over RTÉ Radio 1’s Today from Monday 3rd November this year replacing current presenter Claire Byrne.

He moves from presenting the Six One News and the Behind the Story podcast to lead the weekday 10am slot.

RTÉ says Today with David McCullagh will keep a sharp, accessible focus on the day’s top stories, with in-depth interviews and trusted reporting across politics, sport, culture and everyday life.

Features on health, lifestyle, nature, food and music will remain part of the mix alongside live coverage of major developments, with David continuing to front RTÉ’s election coverage when required.

Dublin-born David holds a PhD in Politics from UCD and joined RTÉ in 1993 after starting out at the Evening Press.

He has reported and presented across radio and television, served twelve years as Political Correspondent, fronted Prime Time from 2013, and currently co-anchors the Six One News.

Confirming the move, Patricia Monahan said: “David’s grasp of the political scene and incisive interviewing make him the perfect choice for the Today programme.”

David said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Today programme and excited about the challenge ahead.”

RTÉ will announce the new Liveline presenter in the coming weeks, while David remains on the Six One News until the end of October.