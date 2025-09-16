All-Ireland Podcast Awards entry deadline extended

Creators now have until Friday 19 September at 5pm to enter the inaugural All-Ireland Podcast Awards, part of the new Sound.Waves. summit in Adare.

The awards form a key part of the two-day summit taking place from 12 to 13 November, which is designed to celebrate and showcase the Irish audio sector.

The All-Ireland Podcast Awards will highlight storytelling, innovation and cultural impact across the industry, with the aim of recognising and supporting talented creators and their work.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The response to the inaugural awards has been incredible. The quality and diversity of entries so far are truly world-class, and we’re excited to see what else comes in with this extension.”

The Sound.Waves. summit will also feature talks and sessions from innovators across podcasting, music and content creation, focusing on the business of content through creativity and commerce. Details of speakers will be announced shortly.

For more information about the Sound.Waves. summit visit soundwaves.ie.