All-Ireland Podcast Awards entry deadline extended

Written by Ash Ingram

Creators now have until Friday 19 September at 5pm to enter the inaugural All-Ireland Podcast Awards, part of the new Sound.Waves. summit in Adare.

The awards form a key part of the two-day summit taking place from 12 to 13 November, which is designed to celebrate and showcase the Irish audio sector.

The All-Ireland Podcast Awards will highlight storytelling, innovation and cultural impact across the industry, with the aim of recognising and supporting talented creators and their work.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The response to the inaugural awards has been incredible. The quality and diversity of entries so far are truly world-class, and we’re excited to see what else comes in with this extension.”

The Sound.Waves. summit will also feature talks and sessions from innovators across podcasting, music and content creation, focusing on the business of content through creativity and commerce. Details of speakers will be announced shortly.

For more information about the Sound.Waves. summit visit soundwaves.ie.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards open with new category

New guidelines issued for Irish broadcasters ahead of election

Nathan Murphy appointed as Today FM Managing Editor

Coimisiún na Meán opens €10 million journalism support fund

Christmas FM launches competition for school to switch Christmas on

In photos: Bauer’s 150th birthday bash at Mansion House in Dublin

Sound Waves summit and new All-Ireland Podcast Awards announced

IMRO Radio Awards shortlist for 2025 revealed

Radiostar talent search returns with focus on music radio

John Giles to retire from punditry after 23 years on Off The Ball

Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins leaves radio for role at Nemeton

Record 3.5m people now tune in to Irish radio every weekday