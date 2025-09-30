Bay Broadcasting to launch Energy Dance on DAB digital radio

Bay Broadcasting is preparing to launch Energy Dance on DAB across Dublin.

The new 24-hour station will broadcast from Bay’s headquarters at Castleforbes House in Dublin and deliver back-to-back club classics spanning from the early 1990s to today’s biggest anthems.

It is aimed at listeners aged between 25 and 60, with an initial focus on the Greater Dublin area before expanding nationwide in line with the rollout of DAB across Ireland.

Bay Broadcasting’s founders were part of the original pirate dance stations of the 1990s, including NSR Radio and KISS 103. That background is now being carried forward into the licensed digital era with the launch of Energy Dance.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Bay Broadcasting, said: “We’re excited to be making broadcasting history with Energy Dance. We were there at the very beginning of dance radio in Ireland and it’s exciting to now return with a fully-licensed dance station on DAB.

“Our mission is simple: to celebrate the music that shaped generations and to bring a high-energy, non-stop soundtrack of club classics to Irish audiences nationwide.”

At launch, the service will be non-stop music, but live programmes are planned in the coming months. Energy Dance will be available on DAB, smart speaker, and online at EnergyDance.ie. The station will also be accessible via radio aggregator sites.

Bay Broadcasting already operates Radio Nova, Classic Hits Radio, Sunshine 106.8, and recently acquired Galway Bay FM. On digital, its portfolio includes Nova Classic Rock, Classic Hits 80s, Sunshine Soul, Nova 80s, and Nova Chill.

The arrival of Energy Dance strengthens this line-up and adds to Bay’s experimental work on the Failte DAB trial platform.