Christmas FM launches competition for school to switch Christmas on

Christmas FM has launched a competition giving one primary school class the chance to officially ‘Switch Christmas On’ when the station returns later this year.

The nationwide contest is open to primary schools across Ireland, with the winning class taking centre stage in the 2025 Christmas FM photoshoot and counting down the station’s return to the airwaves in November. Last year’s winners, pupils from St. Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, recorded their countdown and enjoyed a day of festive celebrations.

Entries are open until 10am on Monday 22 September, with details available at christmasfm.com/switchchristmason.

Alongside the competition, the station has confirmed the continuation of its fundraising campaign, The Magic of Christmas. The appeal raised €1,000,000 between 2022 and last year, supporting Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and other children’s charities through Community Foundation Ireland.

The same partners remain involved for the next three years, with the goal of raising another €1,000,000 to support vulnerable children living with illness, bereavement, poverty or neglect. Since first going on air 18 years ago, Christmas FM has raised more than €4 million for charity.

Co-founder Paul Shepherd said: “At Christmas FM, it’s never too early for festive fun – and we’re bursting with excitement to ‘Switch Christmas On’ with the help of one extraordinary primary school class this year.”

The station will be available online from 1 November and on FM from 28 November, subject to licence.