Radio Nova’s PJ and Jim return for The Dickie Dip fundraiser

Radio Nova presenters PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe are once again leading The Dickie Dip, an annual men’s skinny dip in aid of men’s cancer care at Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

The Morning Glory hosts will join hundreds of men on Skerries beach on Saturday 8th November, calling on others to take part and raise funds. Since the event began in 2019, more than €600,000 has been raised for cancer services.

PJ, who first joined the dip last year, said: “If a few minutes in the Irish Sea can help raise awareness and funds for men’s cancer care, then we’ll happily strip off and dive back in. It’s cold, it’s mad, it’s a laugh – and it could save lives.”

Jim added: “The Dickie Dip is about more than just the craic, it’s about looking out for each other and making sure men get the care they need. We’ll be there, goosebumps and all, and we want as many lads as possible to join us.”

The dip is now in its sixth year and continues to grow. Last year’s event raised €186,000 and attracted over 400 participants. Organisers are aiming to surpass that total in 2025 with the largest gathering yet.

Mary Moorhead, Chief Executive of the Mater Hospital Foundation, said the courage and camaraderie of the participants was inspiring: “Every year, we are inspired by the fearlessness and commitment of our Dickie Dip participants, many of whom have been impacted directly by cancer – either through a diagnosis themselves, or by that of a loved one.”

Men can register for this year’s event at materfoundation.ie/dickiedip, where each participant will receive a free bow tie and a personalised fundraising page.