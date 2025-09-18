Sound and Vision funding backs 39 new radio projects

Nearly €750,000 has been awarded to independent radio producers across Ireland in the latest round of Sound and Vision funding.

Coimisiún na Meán confirmed almost €6.5 million for radio and television projects nationwide, with radio accounting for 39 of the 57 successful applications.

The scheme supports programmes across national, regional, local and community radio, with formats ranging from music and drama to education and documentaries.

Stations getting programmes as a result are:

RTE Radio 1

RTE 2fm

RTE lyric fm

Clare FM

Newstalk

NEAR 90fm

Ocean FM

KCLR

Raidio na Gaeltachta

Raidio na Life

LMFM

Radio Kerry

Athlone Community Radio

WLR FM

Community Radio Youghal

UCC

Among the radio projects funded are Poetic Keys: An Ode to County Clare, which pairs local poetry with live traditional piano music for broadcast on Clare FM, and Lessons in Awe, a Radio Kerry series exploring family, sport, nature and courage with input from a child and adolescent psychotherapist.

Irish Music Month 2025 also secured support. This initiative, produced by Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, will see commercial stations across the country increase airplay for Irish artists throughout the month.

Irish language broadcasting continues to receive strong backing, with just under half of the overall funding directed towards Irish language or bilingual content. Projects include Cuan an Cheoil 6, a 10-part live music series for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, hosted by Liam Ó Maonlaí and recorded at Stiúideo Cuan.

Independent radio producers will share around €750,000, ensuring new programming reaches audiences of all ages and interests. In total, 97% of this round’s funding will directly support the independent production sector.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán, said the projects will deliver “countless hours of programming, in Irish and English, for audiences of all ages and from all backgrounds.” He added that demand for funding was almost four times greater than the money available, reflecting the scheme’s importance to both creativity and sustainability in broadcasting.

Since January, more than €14 million has been allocated through Sound and Vision. Round 56 funding alone will result in programmes broadcast across RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Clare FM, Radio Kerry, Near FM, and many other independent stations.