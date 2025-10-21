Andy Matthews to lead music and metro strategy at Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Written by Roy Martin

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Andy Matthews as Managing Editor, Music and Metro.

In his new role, Andy will lead audience growth for Dublin’s 98FM and Cork’s Red FM, while overseeing the music strategy for all Bauer stations and digital audio services in Ireland. His focus will be on ensuring the music mix across brands is audience-focused, data-informed and aligned with Bauer’s evolving digital ambitions.

Andy is a highly experienced radio executive with over 30 years in programming, content strategy and talent development. He was previously Managing Director of Triple M Media, providing consultancy to leading radio stations across Ireland, the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

His earlier career included senior programming roles at FM104 and 98FM, where he developed award-winning shows and helped guide 98FM to become Dublin’s number one music station. Andy also achieved notable audience growth during his time with Classic Hits and later founded Airserv and RadioBox, delivering in-store music and advertising for major retail brands.

Andy said he was “excited to join Bauer Media Audio Ireland and to work with such talented and passionate teams,” adding that he looked forward to “helping shape the next chapter for these incredible stations and exploring new opportunities for music streams.”

Liam Thompson, Group Operations Director at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said Andy “brings an incredible level of experience and expertise to the new Metro and Music role,” adding that the company is eager for him to bring his “strategic and audience-focused view” to 98FM, Red FM and Bauer’s wider music services.

Andy Matthews will take up his new role on 3 November.

