Broadcasters call for Budget support to safeguard Irish democracy

Independent radio broadcasters are urging the Irish Government to use the forthcoming Budget to protect democracy and tackle the spread of disinformation.

In a Pre-Budget Submission, the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) said fair and balanced journalism on independent radio is a crucial defence against misinformation and division spread online.

The IBI is seeking €4.5 million in funding to support independent radio stations across the country. This would represent less than 1.4 per cent of total media funding currently provided by the Exchequer.

Chief Executive Michael Kelly said the proposals were about fairness and resilience. “At a time of risk to democracy and social cohesion through misinformation and disinformation on social media and web platforms, there has never been a greater need for the trusted, accurate and balanced news and current affairs services which Ireland’s independent radio stations provide,” he said.

Michael added that radio journalists play a unique role in real-time fact-checking and providing citizens with accurate information unaffected by online algorithms. He said the Government now had an opportunity to create a level playing field in regulation and funding, echoing recent calls from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to strengthen support for independent and local media.

The IBI proposals include three key measures. Firstly, to continue the €3 million ringfenced funding introduced this year for public service journalism on independent radio. Secondly, to create a €1.5 million Capital and Critical Infrastructure Fund to maintain vital transmission systems relied upon during severe weather and national emergencies. Finally, to ringfence 30 per cent of all Sound & Vision Scheme funding for independent radio content, which the IBI says would carry no additional cost.

The organisation says these measures are necessary to prevent the development of news deserts in Ireland and to ensure that trusted local radio journalism remains a cornerstone of democratic life.