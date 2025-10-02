Ciaran Davis to step down as ARN CEO after long tenure

Former Communicorp CEO Ciaran Davis has announced he will step down as CEO and Managing Director of ARN on 15 January 2026.

He will be succeeded by current Chief Operating Officer Michael Stephenson.

Davis has led ARN through major shifts including the launch of iHeartRadio, the sale of Adshel, investment into Soprano Design, and the high-profile recruitment of Kyle & Jackie O from SCA.

Davis, who was born in Ireland, began his radio career at Dublin’s 98FM, eventually rising to the top executive ranks. After 98FM he joined Communicorp, where he served in senior commercial and operational roles, including as Chief Operating Officer from around 2007 to 2010.

He oversaw commercial operations across Communicorp’s radio assets in Europe and the Middle East before being appointed CEO of ARN in 2010.

He remained in that top role for 16 years, and in 2015 he also became CEO & Managing Director of parent company HT&E. Under his guidance, ARN repositioned itself as a leader in Australian metropolitan radio.

In his statement, Davis said: “It has been a privilege to lead ARN Media over the past 16 years, working alongside a talented and passionate team. With a clear transformation strategy in place and an excellent successor in Michael, I believe now is the right time to step aside.

“I want to sincerely thank the incredible people at ARN Media I’ve had the pleasure of working with, as well as the Board, our shareholders, and clients for their ongoing support.”

Hamish McLennan, Chair of the Board, added: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ciaran for his outstanding leadership and commitment. Under his stewardship, ARN Media has navigated a rapidly changing media landscape and kept the company at the forefront of innovation.

“We are grateful for his vision and dedication.” He noted that “strong succession planning ensures continuity for the business” and described Michael as “the ideal candidate to drive the company forward through its next phase.”

Stephenson, who moved into the COO role earlier this year from a long career in media sales across major Australian networks, has been integrated into ARN’s transformation agenda and will work alongside Davis and the Board over coming months to ensure a smooth handover.

Observers have noted that Davis’s departure arrives amid regulatory pressure on ARN over the Kyle & Jackie O show (which was found to have breached decency and complaint-handling rules) and that the change may help the company respond to enforcement challenges.

With thanks for our friends at Radio Today Australia for the additional information.