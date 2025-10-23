Finger-lickin’ fun as KFC joins Dave Moore on Today FM

Written by Roy Martin

KFC has been announced as the new title sponsor of Dave Moore’s weekday show on Today FM.

The partnership, brokered by Media Central, will see KFC feature across the 9am to 12pm programme through sponsorship stings, on-air promotions and digital activity across the station.

With more than 30 restaurants nationwide, KFC says the collaboration provides a perfect opportunity to connect with listeners across Ireland and highlight its menu of lunchtime favourites.

Dave said he was delighted with the new partnership: “I am so excited to team up with KFC. Adding all of these ingredients to the existing menu of great fun, huge tunes and almighty craic on my radio show is a winning combo and I know the listeners can’t wait to tuck in.”

KFC Ireland’s Brand Manager, Casey Refault, said the sponsorship was a strong match for the brand. “Dave Moore’s fun-packed programme is full of laughs and great music, making it a perfect fit for our brand,” she said. “Our sponsorship will get listeners’ appetites ready for lunch as we highlight new menu items and lunchtime favourites.”

Ross McDonnell, Sponsorship Director at Media Central, added that KFC’s involvement would bring fresh energy to the show: “Dave’s show and KFC are a great fit and we’re looking forward to working closely with Core and KFC to activate the partnership across the year.”

Dave Moore on Today FM attracts 198,000 listeners each week and remains one of the station’s most listened-to programmes.

