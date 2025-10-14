Freedom FM returns to the airwaves across Ireland

Freedom FM is back on FM radio across Ireland bringing its 90s and 00s hits to analogue listeners for 30 days.

The temporary FM licence allows the digital station to broadcast nationwide until 11 November, covering areas including Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, with full frequency details available on its website.

Freedom FM, which first launched in the mid-1990s, has built a loyal audience through DAB+ and online streaming. Its annual FM revival lets fans enjoy the station’s signature mix of pop, dance, R&B and indie tracks on traditional radio once again.

Station manager Sean Power said the return is about reconnecting with the station’s roots. “Whilst digital radio is showing us the future, there’s something special about hearing these tracks on your FM radio again, just like we did back in the day.”

The special FM run will include themed shows, listener requests and guest presenters, with appearances from TV personality Glenda Gilson, David Collins from Traitors Ireland, and Fair City actors Gerard Jordan, Matthew O’Brien and Sorcha Furlong.

Listeners can also continue to hear Freedom FM via DAB+ across Leinster, online at freedomfm.ie, on smart speakers and through its free mobile app.