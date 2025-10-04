Full list of winners at the 2025 IMRO Radio Awards

The 2025 IMRO Radio Awards took place on Friday at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, bringing together broadcasters from across Ireland to recognise another standout year in radio.

Hosted by Dermot Whelan, the event celebrated achievements in news, music, sport, current affairs, entertainment and innovation, with winners announced in 42 categories.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle, said the standard this year had been “exceptional”, adding that it was a privilege to celebrate the “talent, passion, and dedication that make our industry so vibrant.”

The ceremony featured the largest number of entries in over a decade, reflecting the continued strength and creativity of radio across Ireland and its vital role in connecting audiences.

The evening also honoured three new inductees to the Hall of Fame – John Bowman (RTÉ), Fr. Brian D’Arcy (BBC Radio Ulster) and Scott Williams (ONIC) – for their outstanding contribution and lifelong dedication to Irish broadcasting.

In addition, RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline at 40 received this year’s Outstanding Achievement award.

Today FM was named National Station of the Year, while RTÉ Lyric fm took Music Station of the Year and Clare FM won Local Station of the Year.

Midlands 103 claimed Radio Moment of the Year for “My Son Sits in Two Different Coffins”, while Louise Cantillon from Today FM was named Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year.

In speech categories, Sarah McInerney of RTÉ Radio 1 took Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service, and Joe Nash from Live 95 won the Local/Regional equivalent.

BBC Radio Ulster secured several awards, including A Century of Stories for Music Special, Stephen Nolan for News Broadcaster, and Saturday with John Toal for Magazine Programme.

Among the local and regional winners were Ocean FM, Galway Bay FM, and Radio Kerry, which also celebrated success for Yuliia Riabova, named Newcomer of the Year.

Eleanor McEvoy, Chair of IMRO, highlighted the local roots of radio, saying that when a station reflects its listeners, “something magic happens. People hear themselves in it. They feel seen, and they feel connected.”

She said that connection is what keeps radio distinctive, adding: “If everything starts to sound the same, society loses something vital – the colour, richness, and individuality that makes every city and county unique.”

Coimisiún na Meán Commissioner Aoife MacEvilly praised the work of the sector, noting that since 2023, the body has re-licensed 24 commercial radio broadcasters.

She said €1.5 million has gone to radio stations and €1.6 million to independent radio producers last year, with a further €3 million ringfenced for commercial radio under the current News Reporting Scheme.

Aoife added that upcoming research will examine how radio can continue to serve Irish audiences, with consultation planned as part of a new Broadcasting Services Strategy.

IMRO Radio Awards 2025 – Full List of Winners

A1 General Music Programme

Gold: Ray Foley on Today FM – Today FM

Silver: The Lunchtime Show with Stephen Keogh – Tipp FM

Bronze: Dave Moore on Today FM – Today FM

A2 Specialist Music Programme

Gold: Today FM Soundtracks with Dara Quilty – Today FM

Silver: Peggy’s Dream: Martin Hayes and the National Symphony Orchestra (RTÉ Lyric Live with Paul Herriott) – RTÉ Lyric fm

Bronze: 98FM Dance with Mark McCabe – 98FM

A3 Breakfast Programme

Gold: 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca & Brendan – 98FM

Silver: Spin’s Fully Charged with Ed and Valerie – Spin South West

Bronze: Lorraine and Ross in the Morning – Cork’s 96FM

A4 Music Special / Music Event

Gold: A Century of Stories – BBC Radio Ulster

Silver: Together We Sing – RTÉ Lyric fm

Bronze: RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards – RTÉ Radio 1

A5 IMRO Irish Music Programme or Initiative

Gold: The All Irish Music Hour on the Nova Guestlist – Radio Nova

Silver: New Moves with Niamh Daly – Radio Kerry

Bronze: Lament for Art O’Leary – RTÉ Radio 1

B1 News Story / News Event

Gold: Justice for Joe – Midlands 103

Silver: Trumptastic: The Return of Donald Trump – Newstalk

Bronze: Vanessa O’Callaghan – Attack on the Streets – 98FM

B2 News Programme – Full Service

Gold: News at One – The Death of Pope Francis – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Good Morning Ulster, Belfast Riots – BBC Radio Ulster

Bronze: Armagh For Sam, Evening Extra – BBC Radio Ulster

B3 News Programme – Local / Regional

Gold: Ocean FM Lunchtime News – Aftermath of Storm Eowyn – Ocean FM

Silver: Q102 Lunchtime Latest – Dublin’s Q102

Bronze: 2024 Local Election Coverage – Highland Radio

B4 Current Affairs Programme – Full Service

Gold: Drivetime – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Today with Claire Byrne – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: The Pat Kenny Show – Newstalk

B5 Current Affairs Programme – Local / Regional

Gold: A Woman’s Worst Nightmare – Live 95

Silver: North West Today – Ocean FM

Bronze: Morning Focus – Clare FM

B6 Sports Story

Gold: The Day We Beat The Dubs – Galway Bay FM

Silver: Sprint for the Line – The Making of Team Ireland’s Athletes – Dublin’s Q102

Bronze: Kellie’s Room – RTÉ Radio 1

B7 Sports Programme – Full Service

Gold: Off The Ball – Newstalk

Silver: Off The Ball Live – Newstalk

Bronze: Jacqui in Paris (Olympic Games 2024) – RTÉ Radio 1

B8 Sports Programme – Local / Regional

Gold: Dublin Sport Today – Dublin’s Q102

Silver: The Final Whistle – Ocean FM

Bronze: Live at Glór – Clare FM

C1 Documentary

Gold: RTÉ Documentary On One – Voice Notes Before Voice Notes – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Can You Hear Me? Dispatches from the World’s Forgotten War – Newstalk

Bronze: RTÉ Documentary On One – Heart and Soul Horses – RTÉ Radio 1

C2 Music, Arts & Culture Documentary

Gold: Der Musikmann – An Irishman in Cologne (The Lyric Feature) – RTÉ Lyric fm

Silver: The Hazard of the Die – BBC Radio Ulster

Bronze: Shogun Sessions: Irish Music in Japan – RTÉ Lyric fm

C3 Short Feature

Gold: Bird Songs with Seán Ronayne – RTÉ Lyric fm

Silver: Brian O’Connell Reports – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: Heritage Hunters – RTÉ Radio 1

C4 Magazine Programme

Gold: Saturday with John Toal – BBC Radio Ulster

Silver: Moncrieff – Newstalk

Bronze: Countrywide – RTÉ Radio 1

C5 Drama

Gold: Truth, Love or Promise by Nuala McKeever – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Fragile Maoilíosa by Charlie McGuinness – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: The Cost of Living – RTÉ Radio 1

C6 Specialist Speech Programme

Gold: Futureproof – Newstalk

Silver: Daddy, What’s a Podcast? – BBC Radio Ulster

Bronze: Language of the Lough – RTÉ Radio 1

C7 Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge

Gold: Blas: Gearóid Ó Cairealláin 1957–2024 – BBC Gaeilge / BBC Radio Ulster

Silver: Barrscéalta – RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

Bronze: Spoken Stories Scoilteanna le Colm Ó Snodaigh – RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

C8 Interactive Speech Programme

Gold: Talkabout – The Curious Case of The Dog and the Street Light – Radio Kerry

Silver: Souvenirs – The Neil Prendeville Show – RedFM

Bronze: The Nolan Show – BBC Radio Ulster

C9 Sustainability of the Year

Gold: Feather and Flock – Eagles (The Lyric Feature) – RTÉ Lyric fm

Silver: Our Sustainable Village – RTÉjr Radio

Bronze: Hot Mess – RTÉ 2FM

D1 Community / Social Action

Gold: The Autism School Place Crisis – WLR FM

Silver: The Pat Kenny Show: Losing a Parent to Suicide – Newstalk

Bronze: Cork’s 96FM Radiothon – Cork’s 96FM

D2 On-Air Competition / Promotion

Gold: FM104’s Quid Games with Graham & Nathan – FM104

Silver: Iano’s Sneaky Half Day – Today FM

Bronze: 98FM’s Dead Air – The Glam Reaper – 98FM

D3 Station Imaging

Gold: SPIN 1038 – SPIN 1038

Silver: Radio Nova – Radio Nova

Bronze: 98FM – 98FM

D4 Entertainment Inserts

Gold: Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – Today FM

Silver: 2FM DRIVE with Doireann Garrihy – RTÉ 2FM

Bronze: Seriously Addictive Music News – Radio Nova

D5 Digital & Social Innovation

Gold: Q102 It’s My Game – Dublin’s Q102

Silver: FM104’s Quid Games with Graham & Nathan – FM104

Bronze: Dave & Fionnuala Do Your Job – iRadio

D6 Radio Station Podcast of the Year

Gold: Breaking the Silence: Surviving Sexual Assault – Newstalk

Silver: Know Your Constituency – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: Let Me Explain – RTÉ 2FM

E1 Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year

Gold: Louise Cantillon – Today FM

Silver: Doireann Garrihy – RTÉ 2FM

Bronze: Dave Duke – iRadio

E2 Radio DJ of the Year

Gold: John Creedon – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Louise Duffy – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: Marty Guilfoyle – 2FM

E3 Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year

Gold: JJ O’Shea – Radio Kerry

Silver: Kieran Hanrahan – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: Mark McCabe – 98FM

E4 News Broadcaster of the Year

Gold: Stephen Nolan – BBC Radio Ulster

Silver: Richard Morgan – BBC Radio Ulster

Bronze: Jonathan Byrne – RTÉ Radio 1

E5 News Reporter of the Year

Gold: Josh Crosbie – Newstalk

Silver: Emma Tyrrell – 98FM

Bronze: Henry McKean – Newstalk

E6 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service

Gold: Eoin Sheahan – Newstalk

Silver: Nathan Murphy – Newstalk

Bronze: John Duggan – Newstalk

E7 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional

Gold: Oisín Kelly – Highland Radio

Silver: Odhrán Johnson – Beat

Bronze: Austin O’Callaghan – BBC Radio Foyle

E8 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service

Gold: Sarah McInerney – RTÉ Radio 1

Silver: Claire Byrne – RTÉ Radio 1

Bronze: Pat Kenny – Newstalk

E9 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local / Regional

Gold: Joe Nash – Live 95

Silver: Alan Corcoran – South East Radio

Bronze: Frank Mitchell – U105

E10 The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year

Gold: Yuliia Riabova – Radio Kerry

Silver: Courtney Callaghan – Midlands 103

Bronze: Jessica Woodlock – Beat

F1 Radio Moment of the Year

Gold: My Son Sits in Two Different Coffins – Midlands 103

Silver: Sweet Mother of Jesus – Galway Bay FM

Bronze: The Pat Kenny Show: Losing a Parent to Suicide – Newstalk

F2 Local Station of the Year

Gold: Clare FM

Silver: Radio Kerry

Bronze: Galway Bay FM

F3 Music Station of the Year

Gold: RTÉ Lyric fm

Silver: RedFM

Bronze: FM104

F4 National Station of the Year

Gold: Today FM

Silver: Newstalk

Bronze: RTÉ Radio 1