Katja Mia joins 2FM weekend mornings

Written by Roy Martin

Katja Mia will make her radio debut this Saturday 18 October as she takes over 2FM’s weekend morning show, standing in for Bláthnaid Treacy.

The broadcaster, known for her TV presenting work, will host 2FM Weekend Morning with Katja Mia every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12 noon.

Listeners can expect upbeat music, lively features such as the What’s Wrong With Ye Quiz, and prize giveaways including the Pamper Hamper.

Katja said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be making my radio debut on the RTÉ 2FM airways. It’s always been a dream of mine to work on radio and this opportunity has come at a perfect time in my career where I feel I’ve built up a great amount of presenting experience through TV.”

She added that she’s looking forward to “meeting the team” and hopes to bring “an extra bit of sparkle and fun” to listeners’ weekends.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM, said Katja will be covering Bláthnaid’s leave for the next six months. “Katja is one of the new seriously talented Irish stars and we’re thrilled to announce that she will be on air on 2FM,” he said.

He added that Saturday and Sunday mornings are “hugely important” to the station and he’s confident Katja will bring “her own unique style and energy” to the slot.

The appointment forms part of 2FM’s refreshed line-up designed to showcase new voices, strong entertainment, and a mix of Irish and new music.

