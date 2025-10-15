National conference to celebrate 100 years of Irish radio

The Irish radio industry will come together in Cork early next year for a landmark two-day conference marking a century since the first Irish radio broadcast.

Hosted by University College Cork (UCC) on 29 and 30 January 2026, the event is organised by UCC History in partnership with Coimisiún na Meán and supported by RTÉ and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI).

Industry leaders, academics and broadcasters will gather to explore radio’s role in Irish life through keynote speeches, panels and archive presentations. An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin will open the conference alongside representatives from Coimisiún na Meán and UCC.

Patricia Monahan, Director of Audio at RTÉ, will deliver the keynote address. A series of themed panels will follow, including discussions on talk radio and current affairs featuring Matt Cooper, PJ Coogan and Sarah McInerney, and the role of music and language in shaping Irish radio with John Creedon and others.

A panel on women in radio will be led by Doireann Ní Bhriain, joined by Patricia Messenger and Dr Rosemary Day, while sports presenters Jacqui Hurley and Trevor Welsh will take part in a discussion on sport on the airwaves. Other sessions include a focus on Irish-language broadcasting, the impact of Sound and Vision funding, and a look at the future of broadcasting featuring Bauer Media’s Ruth Fitzsimmons.

The programme also includes a presentation on the RTÉ Audio Archives by Brid Dooley and the launch of a special edition of the Irish Communications Review dedicated to 100 years of Irish radio.

Conference convenor Dr Finola Doyle O’Neill said the event would celebrate radio’s enduring impact while looking ahead to its future in an evolving media landscape.

More information and registration details are available at broadcast-to-podcast-conference-2026.com

Photo: Dr Finola Doyle O’Neill – Broadcast and Legal Historian, School of History, University College Cork (organiser), Patricia Monahan – Director of Audio RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst – DG RTÉ, Clare Diamond – Coimisiún na Meán Director of Broadcasting & VoD, Matt Cooper – Broadcaster at Today FM, Aoife Mac Evilly – Coimisiún na Meán Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner, Michael Kelly – Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.