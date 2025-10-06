Nicki Manley becomes Deputy Programme Director at Ireland’s Classic Hits

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has appointed Nicki Manley as its new Deputy Programme Director.

Nicki, who joined the station in 2023, currently presents Weekend Breakfast and will continue to do so alongside her new role.

She was recognised last year with a bronze award for Newcomer of the Year at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Before entering broadcasting full-time, Nicki worked in Human Resources, developing skills in leadership and organisation which she now brings to her expanding role in radio.

Nicki said she was delighted with the opportunity, adding: “Radio has always been a passion of mine and I’m looking forward to using my experience, both on air and in the world of HR, to support the team and continue developing the strong programming that Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is known for.”

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Bay Broadcasting, said Nicki had already shown great commitment and creativity at the station. “She is the ideal fit for this role and will bring strong ideas and leadership to our programming team while continuing to engage listeners every weekend,” he said.

Nicki’s appointment strengthens the programming team at Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, which continues to grow its profile across Ireland’s commercial radio landscape.