Radiocentre Ireland confirms speakers for Sounding Out 2025

Richard Shotton, Dr Lollie Mancey and Mike Follett will join this year’s Sounding Out conference in Dublin on Thursday, 16th October.

Hosted by broadcaster Sarah McInerney, the half-day event will take place at The Round Room at the Mansion House, running from 8:30am until 1pm.

Richard Shotton, author and behavioural scientist, will share his insights on decision-making and consumer behaviour, while anthropologist and innovation futurist Dr Lollie Mancey will focus on future trends shaping society and business. Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research, will reveal new Irish research examining how advertising captures attention.

Delegates will also hear exclusive findings from Radiocentre UK, with fresh analysis into the return on investment potential of digital audio. Sessions across the morning will explore the future of audio, new technologies, and how advertisers and agencies can make the most of emerging opportunities.

Radiocentre Ireland says the annual event continues to grow as a platform for debate and knowledge-sharing across the audio sector. Previous editions have attracted strong attendance, with this year’s line-up promising further insights from leading thinkers in media, marketing and research.

The conference is designed for brands, agencies and broadcasters interested in the business and creative potential of audio.

More information about Radiocentre Ireland and its activities can be found at radiocentreireland.ie.