Ray D’Arcy has left his RTÉ Radio 1 show

After more than a decade on air, Ray D’Arcy has presented his final edition of The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ray’s last programme was broadcast yesterday, marking the end of an eleven-year run that has seen him share thousands of hours of live radio, championing Irish music, personal stories and community initiatives.

Since launching on RTÉ Radio 1 in 2014, the show has featured a mix of human stories, interviews and light-hearted moments that became a familiar part of weekday afternoons. It also inspired the Run with Ray series, which encouraged people of all fitness levels to join five-kilometre community runs around the country.

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, said: “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTÉ Radio 1 over the last eleven years. While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our future plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Shay Byrne will take over the slot temporarily for the rest of the week, with RTÉ expected to confirm new schedule details shortly.

More information about RTÉ Radio 1 programming is available at rte.ie/radio1.