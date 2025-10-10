RTÉ Radio 1 reveals major new weekday line-up

RTÉ Radio 1 has announced a full refresh of its weekday schedule following the news of Ray D’Arcy’s departure.

The new schedule includes Today with David McCullagh at 9am, Oliver Callan moving to an extended mid-morning slot at 11am, while Rachael English remains at the helm of News at One, keeping listeners informed with live reports and expert analysis.

From 1.45pm, Kieran Cuddihy takes over Liveline as the long-running programme celebrates its 40th anniversary, while Louise Duffy moves to 3pm for a show blending live music, celebrity guests and entertainment.

Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin will co-present Drivetime from the earlier time of 4pm, followed by a new daily sports programme from 6pm featuring interviews, previews and reviews of national and international sporting events.

Morning Ireland will continue to start the day at 7am, with two new presenters joining Audrey Carville and Gavin Jennings, to be announced soon.

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan, said the new schedule reflects changing listening habits while staying true to the station’s public service remit. “It’s been designed to give audiences the content they need across the day, from breaking news and analysis to music, chat and entertainment.”

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tara Campbell, added: “This new schedule introduces some new and younger voices while seeing many of our award-winning presenters move into new duties. We look forward to this revised line-up bringing listeners the very best mix across the day.”

RTÉ says the refreshed schedule reinforces its commitment to trusted journalism, distinctive Irish storytelling and high-quality entertainment for audiences across Ireland.