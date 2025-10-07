RTÉ reveals Radio 1 schedule for Short Story finalists

RTÉ Radio 1 has announced the broadcast schedule for the ten shortlisted entries in this year’s RTÉ Short Story Competition, ahead of the live final later this month.

The stories will air each night on Late Date from Monday 13 October, read by a line-up of Irish actors including Eileen Walsh, Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran. All ten stories will also be published on RTÉ Culture over the weekend of 11 and 12 October.

The competition will culminate in a live Arena special from the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on Friday 24 October at 7pm, hosted by Rick O’Shea with judges Neil Hegarty, Tristan Rosenstock and Jan Carson, along with the shortlisted writers.

The broadcast schedule opens with Witness by Lynda McCarthy and continues through the week with new readings each evening, including It Must Have Come First by Sage Omar, Feeding Time by Sinéad Troy, Wolves by Peter McCauley and Corrán na Maidine by Niall Ó Siadhail. The readings resume on Sunday 19 October with Labels by Mary O’Rourke, followed by Kazakhstan by Kevin McDermott, A Spectrum of Sorrow by Angela Finn, Pool Story by Jill Kenny and Auntie and Anto and Ivy and Ava by Ian Feighery.

Each story will be performed by an Irish actor, continuing RTÉ’s long-running tradition of bringing new writing to the airwaves and highlighting emerging voices from across the country.

More information about the shortlisted stories and the final event is available at rte.ie/culture.