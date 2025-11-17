Onic unwraps a festive treat for radio listeners

Onic has launched Onic Christmas, a brand-new DAB+ station playing non-stop festive hits across the Leinster region.

Broadcast in partnership with Marks & Spencer, the seasonal station is also streaming nationwide through the Onic website and the new Onic Player app.

Running from late October until the end of December, it promises to deliver wall-to-wall Christmas classics.

Mark Cunning, Group Content Director, said: “We are thrilled to be unwrapping Onic Christmas as the perfect stocking-filler for audiences. It further demonstrates our commitment to listeners across Ireland and ensures that every moment — from hanging tinsel to Christmas Day — has the perfect soundtrack.”

Stephen Joyce, National Sales Manager, welcomed Marks & Spencer as sponsor, describing the partnership as “a high impact multiformat media solution helping drive sales through to the end of the year.”

Frances Gordon, Head of Marketing and Sales at Marks & Spencer Ireland, said the collaboration was “a really nice way for us to spread some festive cheer and connect with people in a fun and meaningful way.”

Listeners can tune in to Onic Christmas on DAB+ in Leinster, online via the Onic website, or through the Onic Player app, available on all devices.