RTÉ Radio 1 unveils refreshed weekday line-up

RTÉ Radio 1’s new weekday schedule launches this Monday 10 November, bringing new presenters and fresh timeslots to the national station.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tara Campbell, said the line-up offers “fresh voices and sharp conversation in a vibrant new schedule”, while maintaining the station’s commitment to reliable journalism and public service broadcasting.

From 9am, Today with David McCullagh will lead listeners through breaking news and the day’s major stories, alongside features on health, consumer issues, culture and technology.

At 11am, Oliver Callan takes on an all-new two-hour show combining commentary, humour and topical discussion.

News at One with Rachael English continues at midday, followed by Liveline at 1.45pm, where Kieran Cuddihy joins the schedule as the new host.

Louise Duffy brings a new hour of afternoon music and entertainment at 3pm, ahead of a refreshed Drivetime from 4pm with Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin.

A new daily sports programme, Inside Sport with Jacqui Hurley and Marie Crowe, will air from 6pm, offering news, previews and insight from across Irish and international sport.

Evening shows Arena, The John Creedon Show, The Late Debate and Late Date remain as key parts of the schedule, while Morning Ireland continues from 7am.

RTÉ says the refreshed schedule reflects modern Irish life and strengthens its role as a trusted daily companion for more than one million listeners nationwide.