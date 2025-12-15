Anton Savage to host Newstalk Breakfast

Anton Savage is taking over Breakfast at Newstalk whilst Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman move to drivetime.

The changes mark a reshaped daytime line-up across the station, including Claire Byrne joining the mid-morning slot and Pat Kenny moving to a new weekend programme later in the year.

Anton will become the first solo presenter of Newstalk Breakfast in more than 20 years, hosting the programme from 7am to 9am on weekdays, following several years presenting magazine-style shows at weekends.

Commenting on the move, Anton said he was aware of the legacy of the slot and aimed to continue its pace and relevance, describing his goal as delivering a programme that is “fast, informed and fun to listen to”.

Ciara and Shane will leave Breakfast after five years together and take over The Hard Shoulder from 4pm to 7pm, bringing their partnership to the evening commute for the first time.

Ciara said she was looking forward to returning to a time slot she has long enjoyed, adding that she was excited to begin the next chapter alongside Shane.

Shane said he was eager to join listeners on their journey home after many years presenting to morning commuters, and said the pair were keen to get started in their new role.

Andrea Gilligan will continue to present Lunchtime Live from midday, while Seán Moncrieff remains in the afternoon slot from 2pm to 4pm.

Claire Byrne is set to take over the mid-morning programme in 2026, succeeding Pat. Speaking when her appointment was announced, Claire described the move as a significant career milestone and said it was an honour to follow Pat’s work on the station.

Pat will begin new Saturday and Sunday programmes from 10am to midday in March 2026, leading to changes across the weekend schedule.

Newstalk managing editor Eric Moylan said the changes represent the most significant schedule update in the station’s history, with listeners remaining central to future plans.

The new weekday schedule begins on Tuesday, 3rd February.