Irish presenter wins RadioStar for first time

For the first time in its eight year history, RadioStar has been won by an Irish presenter.

After three months of challenges, Sorcha Morgan emerged as the overall winner following a global judging process involving radio professionals from across several countries, marking a significant moment for Ireland within the competition.

RadioStar is designed to test presenters across a range of broadcast skills, including delivery, format awareness, creativity and consistency, with scores built up over multiple rounds before the final result is decided.

This year’s judging panel included broadcaster and consultant Valerie Geller, alongside Andy Preston from 98FM and Matthew Eggleston, known for his work with Kyle and Jackie O, giving the contest an international viewpoint.

Sorcha finished ten points ahead of Josh Taylor in Scotland, making it one of the closest finishes in the competition’s history.

Contest creator Tracey Lee said, “We’re delighted to be able to say Ireland has topped the global judging this year,” pointing to the significance of the outcome for Irish broadcasting.

Co-creator Nails Mahoney added, “That’s as tight as it gets,” reflecting how little separated the two finalists after months of assessment.

Listeners can currently hear Sorcha on Hits Radio in the UK at 10pm throughout this week, following her success in the competition.

The result highlights both the depth of talent involved in RadioStar and a notable first for Ireland in an established international radio contest.