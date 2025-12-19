Q102 changes ahead as Tubridy ends weekday show

Ryan Tubridy is stepping away from his weekday show on Q102 and Virgin Radio UK to focus on new speech-led projects, including a new Sunday morning show for Onic stations.

He’ll still be working for News Broadcasting, with projects lined up for Times Radio and talkSPORT, along with a new standalone YouTube venture.

Ryan will also continue his relationship with the Onic network, hosting a refreshed weekend show across Dublin’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM. The programme will combine speech-led content with music on Sunday mornings.

Onic Managing Director Sean Barry said the new show would “lean into Ryan’s strengths with a speech-led offering, complemented with a perfect Sunday morning music accompaniment”.

The first project to launch is The Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, a dedicated YouTube channel exploring the lives of major figures from film, music, sport and television. The series will feature conversations with journalists, authors and experts who knew or studied the stars being discussed, drawing on News UK’s archive.

Derek Brown, Director of Digital for News Broadcasting, said the project fills a gap online for long-form storytelling about well-known figures, adding that Ryan is “the perfect host to present the lives of those people in an in-depth and complete way”.

To broaden its reach, The Late Show with Ryan Tubridy will also air on Times Radio in the UK, where Ryan will make further contributions in the coming months.

Alongside this, Ryan is developing a new programme for talkSPORT as the network continues to expand its presence across radio, apps, connected TV and social platforms, with this year expected to be a busy one around major sporting events.

Ryan said he was “extremely excited” to return to speech radio and digital platforms, adding: “It is with great gratitude that I finish my two years at Virgin Radio UK… but I can’t wait to get started on these shows.”

Ryan’s final show on Virgin Radio UK and Dublin’s Q102 was today. New schedules will be announced in early this year.