RTÉ marks century of Irish radio broadcasting

RTÉ will mark one hundred years since Ireland’s first public radio broadcast with a year-long programme of radio-led events and programmes.

Public broadcasting in Ireland began at 7.45pm on 1st January 1926, when station 2RN made its first transmission, laying the foundations for what later became RTÉ.

Since then, radio has remained central to the organisation’s role, evolving from early studio broadcasts in Dublin to a multi-platform public service media operation serving audiences across audio, video and digital services.

The centenary will be marked across RTÉ’s radio networks with archive programming, new commissions and live broadcasts designed to reflect how radio has informed and connected Irish life over the past century. On New Year’s Eve, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will present 100 Years of Song, Swing and Soul at the National Concert Hall, including a newly commissioned piece by Guy Barker performed just after midnight and broadcast on RTÉ lyric fm, with the new work also airing live on RTÉ Radio 1.

On Thursday 1st January, RTÉ Radio 1 will broadcast RTÉ 100: Voices of Radio from 7pm, using archive material to reflect the moment 2RN first went on air. Later in the month, on Thursday 15th January from 7am, RTÉ will broadcast live from the GPO across RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm, RTÉ lyric fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta to formally launch the centenary year.

New radio and podcast series planned for this year include My Sound Life, exploring the role of sound and radio in people’s lives, and On Air, a ten-part series charting the journey from 2RN to RTÉ, alongside a companion book produced with New Island. Long-running programmes such as Sunday Miscellany, Bowman: Sunday and The Rolling Wave will also feature centenary-focused editions throughout the year.

RTÉ Director-General Kevin said the milestone underlines “the need for strong, independent and trusted public service media, available to everyone”, adding that the celebrations will look both back at the past and forward to how RTÉ serves audiences in the future.