Today FM launches nationwide search for festive pub

Today FM has begun a countrywide search to find Ireland’s most Christmassy pub as December gets underway.

The station is inviting pubs of all sizes to put themselves forward, with the winning venue set to host a live broadcast with presenter Louise Cantillon on 17 December.

Louise said she is looking forward to meeting the people behind the entries and visiting pubs where the festive atmosphere is at its strongest, adding that pubs are “the beating heart of so many communities” and become “little hubs of magic and togetherness” during the season.

Across towns and cities, publicans are being encouraged to submit their festive displays for consideration. Today FM is looking for pubs that create a memorable experience for customers, whether through extensive lighting, floor-to-ceiling decorations, seasonal garlands, warm fires or imaginative displays that demonstrate local creativity.

The initiative is open to every type of premises, from busy urban venues to smaller rural pubs keen to show how they have transformed their spaces for Christmas.