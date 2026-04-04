Applegreen backs Nova breakfast after ratings wins

Radio Nova’s breakfast show has marked five years on air with a new Applegreen sponsorship after claiming number one ratings.

Morning Glory with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe broadcast live on Wednesday from Applegreen’s upgraded M4 Enfield Westbound site, linking the start of the sponsorship with the reopening of the redeveloped forecourt location.

Radio Nova said the show is its number one flagship breakfast programme and described it as the top breakfast music show in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow. The Enfield site now includes more than 400 M&S Food products, a Crafted Kitchen and Deli, the Braeburn Café and the wider Applegreen convenience offer.

Kevin Branigan, chief executive of Radio Nova, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Applegreen as the new sponsor of Morning Glory with PJ and Jim.”

Conor McMahon, head of marketing at Applegreen, said the tie-up suited the morning routine of its customers and came as the company reopened its Enfield Westbound M4 site.

The launch also coincided with the show’s fifth birthday on air, with Jim joking that “all of the play centres were booked out” when he tried to find somewhere to celebrate. PJ added to the joke by suggesting he might get something from Applegreen, even though a note with the release made clear it was not his birthday.