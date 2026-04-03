RTÉ names Barry Lenihan as politics correspondent

RTÉ Radio 1 reporter Barry Lenihan is moving into one of the broadcaster’s most prominent news roles.

Lenihan has been appointed Political Correspondent after more than a decade reporting major political stories across RTÉ Radio 1 and the wider RTÉ News operation.

He joined RTÉ in 2013 as an intern before becoming a multi media journalist in the newsroom and then a reporter on RTÉ Radio 1 a year later. Since then, Barry has covered elections and referenda across radio, television and online, as well as reporting from Westminster and Rome.

His work has also included the Know Your Constituency RTÉ podcast for the 2024 General Election, co presenting a guide to all 43 constituencies. Away from daily reporting, he has presented This Week, Drivetime, Saturday with… and The Late Debate on RTÉ Radio 1, along with a special podcast marking 50 years since the Dublin Monaghan bombings.

Barry won a Headline Mental Health Media Award in 2022 for coverage of the Kerry CAMHS scandal and was named News Reporter of the Year at the 2024 IMRO Radio Awards.

Reacting to the appointment, Barry said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started and being part of the great team that is RTÉ’s Political Unit.”

He starts the new role later this month.