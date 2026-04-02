Tributes paid to radio pioneer Ian Lacey

A well-known voice in radio and the wine trade has died aged 63.

Ian Lacey, from Bray in County Wicklow, built a career spanning decades across Irish radio and the wine industry, becoming known to listeners as John Public through his programme Black Echoes.

His work featured on stations including RTÉ 2fm, East Coast and Dublin City FM, where he helped bring Jamaican music to wider audiences and supported the growth of community radio in Ireland.

Alongside broadcasting, Ian worked across the wine trade, including roles as a national wine buyer and with businesses in Cork, Glasthule and Shankill.

Tributes describe him as someone who combined deep musical knowledge with a strong connection to listeners. One said: “His knowledge of reggae music was immense, and he inspired so many through his passion and his gift for connecting with listeners.”

Another tribute added: “One of the pioneers of the modern wine trade, he was one of life’s true gentlemen and did an enormous amount to develop the wine business in Ireland.”

Ian died peacefully on 28 March, surrounded by family. He is survived by his children, including radio producer Denzil Lacey, as well as grandchildren, siblings and extended family.