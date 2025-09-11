Nathan Murphy appointed as Today FM Managing Editor

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Nathan Murphy as the new Managing Editor of Today FM.

He starts the role in October following a recruitment process, and the departure of Fyona Smith who has been in in the position since December 2022.

Nathan began his career as a sports reporter at the station in 2006 before joining Off The Ball, where he became Deputy Editor and Head of Content as well as one of Ireland’s most recognisable sports broadcasters.

He has played a major role in Off The Ball’s expansion across radio, digital audio and video, and now brings this experience back to national radio with Today FM. He will lead the station’s audience growth strategy and oversee its programming direction.

Speaking about his appointment, Nathan said: “I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to return to Today FM and lead such a brilliantly talented and creative team. I’ve remained an avid listener over the past decade and look forward to building on Today FM’s unique connection with Irish radio listeners.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO Chris Doyle added: “His breadth of experience, coupled with his innate understanding of Irish audiences and his ability to identify and nurture talent are key attributes he brings to this important role. Nathan will lead a passionate team, both in front of and behind the mic.”

Nathan will take up his new role in October.