JNLR: 3.5 million tune in to radio every weekday across Ireland

The latest JNLR/Ipsos survey confirms that Irish radio continues to attract record audiences, with almost 3.5 million people tuning in each weekday, an increase of 59,000 compared with the same period last year.

Independent and Local Stations

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has achieved its highest-ever 6.5% share across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, reaching 373,000 weekly and 207,000 daily listeners, and becoming the number one music station in the Multicity area at weekends.

Programme Director Dave Kelly said: “We’ve held our all-time high market share in a very competitive space thanks to our unique position as The Home of the 80s and 90s in Ireland.”

In Dublin, Radio Nova has become the city’s number one music radio station, now holding a 9.2% market share, ahead of FM104 (7.8%) and other major stations including SPIN 1038, Today FM, 98FM and Q102.

Nova reaches 268,000 weekly and 158,000 daily listeners across Dublin and the commuter belt.

CEO and Programme Director Kevin Branigan said: “We’ve worked hard to keep Nova unique in both music and presentation, and it’s gratifying to see that listeners appreciate what we’re doing.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Bauer Media Audio Ireland continues to lead the market, reaching 2.25 million listeners weekly and 1.52 million daily, with a prime-time market share of 28.3% across its portfolio of national, regional and local stations, including Today FM, Newstalk, SPIN, 98FM, Red FM, iRadio and Beat.

Today FM remains Ireland’s most listened-to commercial station with 930,000 weekly listeners.

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show has become Ireland’s number one commercial radio programme, now reaching 218,000 listeners, while the station’s daily reach has climbed to 503,000 and its market share to 8.8%.

Other weekday programmes also grew their audiences: Dave Moore (204,000), Louise Cantillon (+10,000 to 129,000), Ray Foley (156,000) and Matt Cooper’s Last Word (+17,000 to 184,000).

Managing Editor Nathan Murphy said the figures highlight a “strong connection between the station and its listeners” following a year of major events including Electric Picnic and Oasis Live 25.

Newstalk also reported record weekend listening. The Anton Savage Show now attracts 146,000 listeners on Saturdays and 129,000 on Sundays, while Off The Ball has grown to 155,000 on Sundays, up 39,000 year-on-year.

Nationally, the station reaches 832,000 weekly and 463,000 daily listeners, with a 7.6% share.

Managing Editor Eric Moylan said upcoming schedule changes — including the arrival of Claire Byrne and a new host for The Hard Shoulder — will “offer fresh reasons to tune in across the week.”

Across Bauer’s regional network, SPIN 1038 remains number one in Dublin among 15–34s, SPIN South West has increased its share to 13.1%, and Beat has grown its weekly reach by 22,000 to 183,000. Red FM continues to dominate in Cork, with The Neil Prendeville Show holding steady at 79,000 listeners.

CEO Chris Doyle said: “Radio and audio are changing fast, and Bauer is investing and innovating to reach and excite listeners and partners across every platform.”

RTÉ Radio

RTÉ Radio 1 remains Ireland’s most listened-to station with 1.37 million weekly listeners, holding a 13.6% share among adults aged 35–54 and preparing to launch a refreshed weekday schedule from 10 November.

Across the RTÉ network, total radio services account for a 29% market share, with 18 of the 20 most listened-to programmes in the country.

RTÉ lyric fm has achieved a record 3% share, reaching 336,000 weekly listeners, while RTÉ 2FM increased its 15–34 share to 10.4% and now reaches 653,000 listeners weekly.

Head of 2FM Dan Healy said the station “has stabilised following a period of change” and continues to develop new Irish talent.

Onic Media Group

Onic continues to post strong growth, now reaching 800,000 adults weekly and 528,000 daily, marking a 12% year-on-year increase.

In Dublin, FM104 reaches 278,000 weekly listeners with a 7.8% share, while in Cork, 96FM (112,000 daily) and C103 (76,000 daily) give the combined network a 30.1% share. Live 95 in Limerick has grown to 25.1%, and LMFM leads Louth and Meath with 38.7%.

The Onic Urban National Package, including Galway Bay FM and WLR, has surpassed one million weekly listeners.

WLR’s weekly reach is up to 72,000, with daily listening at 50,000 and market share up by 4.7%, confirming its position as Waterford’s most listened-to station.

Chief Executive Michael Byrne said: “The way people listen is changing, but what they’re listening for hasn’t — they want connection, company, and something that feels all Waterford.”

With consistent audience growth across national, regional and local levels, the JNLR/Ipsos 2025-3 results reaffirm radio’s continued strength in Ireland’s media landscape — reaching almost 90% of adults every week and over 3.5 million people every day.

Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland, said: “Irish radio is thriving, remaining an essential part of people’s daily routines. Millions tune in every day to enjoy trusted voices, great music, and engaging conversations that cut across generations.

“Broadcasters continue to innovate to capture the attention of younger listeners, ensuring radio stays relevant in an ever-changing media landscape. For brands, this offers a unique opportunity to connect with audiences at scale — through both live broadcast and digital listening.”