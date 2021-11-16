Winners announced for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2021

The winners of the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards were announced in Vicar Street tonight and live on RTÉ Radio 1 in a celebration of the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year.

Hosted by RTÉ presenters, John Creedon and Ruth Smith in front of a live audience and on RTÉ Radio 1, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards had live performances from KÍLA, John Francis Flynn, Stephanie Makem, Allanah Thornburgh, John Spillane, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Christy Moore, and more.

WINNERS

Best Emerging Artist WINNER: John Francis Flynn

Presented by Tom Mulligan, The Cobblestone

Best Folk Instrumentalist WINNER: Caoimhin O’Fearghaill

Presented by Aoife Nic Cormaic, RTÉ

Best Original Folk Track WINNER: Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill

Presented by Eddi Reader

Best Traditional Folk Track WINNER: I’m a Rover – Ye Vagabonds

Presented by Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1

Best Folk Group WINNER: Ye Vagabonds

Presented by Cáit Riordan

Best Folk Singer WINNER: John Francis Flynn

Presented by Anne Enright

Best Folk Album WINNER: Solas an Lae – Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien

Presented by Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill

Hall of Fame: Sarah Makem

Presented by Nuala O’Connor

Lifetime Achievement Award WINNER: Christy Moore

Presented by Damien Dempsey

A television highlights programme will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 20th November.