Winners announced for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2021

The winners of the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards were announced in Vicar Street tonight and live on RTÉ Radio 1 in a celebration of the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year.
Hosted by RTÉ presenters, John Creedon and Ruth Smith in front of a live audience and on RTÉ Radio 1, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards had live performances from KÍLA, John Francis Flynn, Stephanie Makem, Allanah Thornburgh, John Spillane, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Christy Moore, and more.
WINNERS
Best Emerging Artist WINNER: John Francis Flynn
Presented by Tom Mulligan, The Cobblestone
Best Folk Instrumentalist WINNER: Caoimhin O’Fearghaill
Presented by Aoife Nic Cormaic, RTÉ
Best Original Folk Track WINNER: Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill
Presented by Eddi Reader
Best Traditional Folk Track WINNER: I’m a Rover – Ye Vagabonds
Presented by Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1
Best Folk Group WINNER: Ye Vagabonds
Presented by Cáit Riordan
Best Folk Singer WINNER: John Francis Flynn
Presented by Anne Enright
Best Folk Album WINNER: Solas an Lae – Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien
Presented by Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Hall of Fame: Sarah Makem
Presented by Nuala O’Connor
Lifetime Achievement Award WINNER: Christy Moore
Presented by Damien Dempsey
A television highlights programme will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 20th November.
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":