RTÉ brings live radio shows to national ploughing 2025

RTÉ is heading back to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore from 16th to 18th September with three days of live radio and entertainment.

Across the event, audiences will be able to see RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm and RTÉ Gold programmes broadcast live from the RTÉ tent, alongside podcast recordings, music, news, weather and family-friendly activities.

On Tuesday, the schedule includes Oliver Callan on Radio 1, The Louise Duffy Show, and The Ray D’Arcy Show, plus a live recording of the Behind the Story podcast with David McCullagh, Katie Hannon and Fran McNulty. RTÉ’s Six One News and Weather will also be live from the site.

Wednesday will feature Morning Ireland on Radio 1, a Will Leahy special on RTÉ Gold, and 2fm Drive with Doireann Garrihy. Visitors will also be able to meet the Home Rescue team Dee Coleman, Peter Finn and Aidan Gately.

Thursday’s programme includes Laura Fox with 2fm Morning, Philip Boucher Hayes pre-recording Countrywide, and a Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott tribute performance from Peter M. Smith and Black Rose DC.

Throughout the three days, fans of The Traitors Ireland can take photos wearing a cloak from the series, while the Late Late Show owl will also be making an appearance. Ireland’s Fittest Family will host a Hang Tough Challenge with referee Paul O’Donovan, and the RTÉ weather team will present live updates from the showground.