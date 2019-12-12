Radio Nova to deliver Christmas with Harvey Norman

Radio Nova is delivering Christmas to one listener’s doors with the help of the Harvey Norman Doorman.

The station has launched its latest promotion with a big stash of prizes, all of which will be delivered to the front door of a listener on Friday, 20th December.

Listeners have to listen out for selected Christmas tunes and register with the station when they’re played. The prizes include Harvey Norman vouchers, cameras, household furniture, dashcams, computers and more – all of which will be delivered in one Big Xmas Bonanza by the Harvey Norman Doorman.

The winner will be announced by the station on 20th, with the Harvey Norman Doorman making an immediate trip to the house of the winning listener just in time for Christmas.

Nova broadcasts to Dublin city, county and commuter belt on 100.3 FM and nationwide on the Irish Radio Player and the station’s website and smartphone apps.

Want to WIN an amazing stash of prizes just in time for Christmas?!🎄 This Christmas we are sharing the joy & delivering Christmas to YOUR DOOR with @harveynormanIE Just stick with NOVA 100.3FM 📻for your chance to WIN! #radionova100 #christmasgifts #harveynorman pic.twitter.com/ETeah7XvYL — NOVA (@radionova100) December 10, 2019