Radio Nova recreates its own Glastonbury Festival

Radio Nova has put together its own Glastonbury Festival to keep listeners company over the weekend.

The on-air event features a lineup of ‘Live’ music and miniconcerts to celebrate the legendary festival which should have taken place this weekend.

It all kicks off on Friday night with Blondie live at 10pm and continues across the weekend with ‘Live’ concerts from REM, Lenny Kravitz, Al Green, Ian Dury and The Blockheads as well as live double-shots from Jackson Browne, Pete Gabriel, Paul Weller, Sheryl Crow and many more.

The mini-concerts are all from artists who featured on the 1999, while the live double-shots are a collection of artists who have performed over the last 40 years.

The festival, which was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year at its usual home of Worthy Farm in Somerset but was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nova Programme Director, Colm Hayes, told RadioToday: “The festival has become one of the most celebrated cultural events in Europe since its humble beginnings as a gathering of 1,500 people in 1970. It’s an amazing, inconic, event and we love it. Nova listeners are in for a treat this weekend.”