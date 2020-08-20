All About Books returns to Dublin City FM

All About Books returns to Dublin City FM

A new season of the All About Books show on Dublin City 103.2FM returns today featuring interviews with Irish authors, public figures and publishers.

Guests will include authors Donal Ryan and Louise O’Neill, poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa, journalist Ellen Coyne, and booksellers, publishers, and reviewers.

Presented by Joanne O’Sullivan, the 30-minute show will be discussing all types of books from high and low across all categories and genres.

The show’s first guest will be Louisa Earls from the bookshop, Books Upstairs, Dublin’s Oldest Independent Bookshop.

The new season of the show will be broadcast from Thursday, August 20th at 15.30 on Dublin City 103.2FM