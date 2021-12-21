Here’s what’s on Beat 102-103 over the Christmas period

Throughout Christmas, Beat 102-103 will be doing its very best to put a positive spin on the rollercoaster year that was with numerous festive shows.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come:

On Christmas Eve, Niall and Sho will have a special Beat Breakfast promised to be filled with festive fun. The show will see the grand finale of Beat’s Holiday Haul competition with City Square Shopping Centre.

One lucky listener will walk away with all 24 prizes, and the Beat Fleet will be on hand to deliver the presents on Christmas Eve morning.

The Beat Breakfast Crew is also on-air on Christmas Day with a special show from 7am, including festive editions of Beat the Bomb and Dean’s Deck.

On St. Stephen’s Day, Orla Rapple will host a special Christmas edition of The Sunday Grill, including an interview with the Waterford man who starred in one of Netflix’s biggest 2021 hits and a look at this year’s hot trend of roller skating.

Later on St. Stephen’s Day, the Beat Anthems Crew will be taking to the airwaves. Megan Phelan kicks it off at 6pm, followed by Dave Cronin at 8 and Darren Rice from 10pm.

Irish music connoisseur Rob O’Connor will be on from 8pm on Monday December 27th and doing his best to whittle down his favourite Irish albums of the year to a Top 10. He’ll also be playing some of the best Irish singles from the last twelve months.

The New Year’s Eve line-up on Beat kicks off at 4pm with Niall Power counting down the 40 biggest tunes of the year. They have a special Old Skool Party from 7pm with Chris Ward, and Megan Phelan takes over at 10pm to see the South East into 2022.

Finally, the station looks back at the year in sport in the South East on New Year’s Day with a special Sportsbeat Review of the Year with Kevin Galvin from 5.30pm.