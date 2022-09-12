Irish Podcast Awards Listeners’ Choice shortlist announced

The Irish Podcast Awards has announced the shortlist for its final category – the Listeners’ Choice – voted for by Irish podcast listeners.

A list of the Top 20 podcasts in the Listener’s Choice will be revealed with the winner’s announcement at the Irish Podcast Awards ceremony on Friday, 16th September.

Earlier in July, the Irish Podcast Awards announced the main awards shortlist for over 20 categories, which an esteemed judging panel had selected. Since then, Irish listeners have been voting for their favourite podcast in the Listeners’ Choice.

Listeners could vote for any Irish podcast, and nearly 40,000 have done that, casting at least one vote for over 500 Irish shows.

The Top 20 Podcasts (in alphabetical order) for the Irish Podcast Awards’ Listeners’ Choice

• Big News Coming Soon Podcast

• Hold My Drink with Charleen and Ellie

• I’m Grand Mam

• Murder Most Irish

• My Pod On Paper

• My Therapist Ghosted Me

• Opinions Matter with Adrian & Jeremy

• Real Health with Karl Henry

• Real Life Ghost Stories

• Red Room

• Stall It with Darren and Joe

• Talking Bollox Podcast

• The 2 Johnnies Podcast

• The Blindboy Podcast

• The David McWilliams Podcast

• The Football Pod

• The GAA Social

• The Two Norries Podcast

• The Witness: In His Own Words

• This Paranormal Life

The event takes place this Friday (16th September) at Liberty Hall, Dublin, and a small number of tickets are currently available.